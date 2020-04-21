SPOKANE, Wash. - A second resident of the Spokane Veterans Home has reportedly died as a result of COVID-19.
According to the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA), the veteran had tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized over the weekend.
"We mourn the passing of our veteran and share our condolences with their family and friends," WDVA Director Lourdes E Alvarado-Ramos said. "Having the honor of taking care of our veterans and their families is something we do not take lightly and every loss, whether COVID-19 related or not, is very hard for us all."
A total of 25 residents have tested positive since testing began and all residents and staff members have been tested throughout the facility. There are 20 residents who tested positive for coronavirus who are being cared for in the facility and three additional veterans have been hospitalized.
One veteran, who'd been on end-of-life care and tested positive for the virus, died on April 8.
The WDVA is continuing to monitor all residents, including four-hour symptom and temperature checks and residents are re-tested if they exhibit coronavirus symptoms.
“As we continue down this challenging road, I again want to thank each staff member at the Spokane Veterans Home,” said Patrick McNabb, administrator of the Spokane Veterans Home. “The resiliency of our team and the spirit with which they perform their duties is to be commended. I also want to thank our families and loved ones for their understanding and support and our community members who have stepped up to show their support as we work through these challenges together.”
