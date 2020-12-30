Second Washington State DOC employee dies of COVID-19

A second employee with the Washington State Department of Corrections has died of COVID-19.
According to DOC, Correctional Officer David Christensen of the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen passed away on Tuesday. He was 62.
Christensen first worked for DOC from 2015-2017 and rejoined the department in May of 2020.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Correctional Officer David Christensen due to COVID-19," said Secretary of Corrections Stephen Sinclair, "Our hearts go out to Officer Christensen’s grieving family and honor the sacrifice they have made.”
The Department will review Officer Christensen’s death as a possible line of duty death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.