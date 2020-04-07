OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has launched an awareness campaign encouraging citizens to report price gouging with three easy steps: "See It, Snap It, Send It."
Ferguson says anyone who encounters forms of price gouging can snap a photo or take a screenshot of it, and include the image while filing a complaint on the AG website.
Over 400 complaints related to price gouging have been submitted to the Attorney General's Office since early March.
“I will use every tool at our disposal to prevent price gouging during this unprecedented pandemic,” Ferguson said. “One of our most valuable tools is the personal experience of Washingtonians. When you see a business charging exorbitant prices on products that are essential to our health and well-being, snap a photo and file a complaint with my office.”
Images are useful tools for investigators when checking into price-gouging situations. If possible, information like brand, size of product, and what the store had previously been charging prior to the COVID-19 pandemic - is also helpful.
Ferguson recently began sending out cease-and-desist letters to online businesses, including one in Spokane. Investigators with the AG Office have made over 150 on-site visits to businesses in relation to price-gouging complaints.
"Washington does not have a specific statute addressing price gouging," Ferguson wrote. "Price gouging during an emergency violates the Consumer Protection Act’s prohibition on unfair business practices. Ferguson is committed to proposing legislation specific to price gouging in the next legislative session."
