DEER PARK, Wash. - COVID-19 continues to cancel events across the Inland Northwest but it isn't putting a damper on Evening Light Lavender farm as they have extended hours now that they can't host their festival.
"Near and dear to my heart is the support we have gotten from the community," owner Sandra Shuff said. "One of the things I always wanted to do with this farm is share it. It's beautiful, tranquil and healing. I want to share that with people."
Mother daughter duo Sandra Shuff and Kristina Beal said they are providing a socially distant day that allows people to get out of their homes.
"Everywhere you go (on the farm) we have set social distancing marks," Shuff said, including in the U-Pick fields.
Beal said normally during the U-Pick Festival the farm hosts local craft vendors but due to gathering restrictions vendors will not be able to attend.
Beal said that a list of local small vendors are available on their Facebook page to help festival goers support small businesses.
During the two day festival, the farm will also be taking donations for Embrace Washington and Teen Closet who help support local foster family and children.
The farm will have extended hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on July 11 and July 12.
Shuff and Beal said if you cannot make it during the festival, they are open through the end of August with their normal hours, Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
