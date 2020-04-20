Librarians Nichole Kopp and Rachelle Marshall assemble Brown Bag STEM Kits following CDC guidelines

Librarians Nichole Kopp and Rachelle Marshall assemble Brown Bag STEM Kits following CDC guidelines.

The Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and the Whitman County Library is teaming up to provide students with free hands-on brown bag STEM kits.

According to the Whitman County Library, the kits will be available for students in Colfax, Steptoe, Edicott and St. Johns Elementary. 

Over 400 K-6 students will be given two brown bag STEM kits with materials to complete challenges and experiments including learning how to balance a pencil and building popsicle stick bridges. 

Tags