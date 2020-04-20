The Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and the Whitman County Library is teaming up to provide students with free hands-on brown bag STEM kits.
According to the Whitman County Library, the kits will be available for students in Colfax, Steptoe, Edicott and St. Johns Elementary.
Over 400 K-6 students will be given two brown bag STEM kits with materials to complete challenges and experiments including learning how to balance a pencil and building popsicle stick bridges.
