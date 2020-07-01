YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A gym in Selah has become the first in Washington to be cited for operating in violation of Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start order and faces a $10,000 fine as a result.
Washington State Department of Labor & Industries cited company owner Bradshaw Development, Inc. this week after inspectors found Anytime Fitness Selah opened for business on June 15 when it should've been closed under the order.
L&I inspected the gym after 13 complaints and a referral from the Yakima Health District. Inspectors went to the gym and observed several employees working and customers entering and using the facility.
Prior to conducting the inspection, state workers contacted Anytime Fitness multiple times informing them about the order and directing them to close back down.
Yakima County has been in phase 1 since the start of Inslee's reopening plan.
Anytime Fitness has been cited for the violation of operating during phase 1 and faces a $9,639 fine.
“Our primary focus is making sure employers do everything possible to prevent their workers from being exposed to the coronavirus,” said L&I Director Joel Sacks. “In this case, Anytime Fitness Selah was clearly aware it was operating in defiance of the governor’s order and putting employees at risk. They chose to stay open even after multiple contacts with L&I.
“And it’s just not fair to businesses that are following the rules when others don’t.”
L&I says the business has until July 5 to close or 15 working days to appeal.
Through June 26, L&I has contacted more than 400 businesses about complaints filed about their operations. The staff have given businesses guidance and answered questions when possible. The team still has approximately 1,300 businesses to contact about possible Safe Start violations.
People who believe a business is violating Safe Start rules can report it online.
