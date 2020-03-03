WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Maria Cantwell has sent letters to major airlines and airports asking for their plans of action in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19.
To date, there have been nine deaths in Washington state attributed to coronavirus. Cantwell's letters, which were sent on Tuesday, March 3, come one day before the Senate Committee's Subcommittee on Aviation and Space are set to hold a hearing on the role of the aviation industry in containing the spread of the virus.
"Since COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, China late last year, the virus has spread to a number of countries throughout the world, including the United States, by air travel," Cantwell wrote, according to a press release. "This spread has raised understandable concerns by public health officials and the traveling public about measures that can be taken to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 through air travel."
Cantwell also wrote, "...we want to work with U.S. air carriers to fully understand and mitigate risk to air carrier personnel and the traveling public."
In her letters, Cantwell reportedly requested specific information regarding pandemic response plans, aircraft and airport cleaning policies, existing protocol for notifying passengers when any serious communicable disease is detected and flight cancellation policies when a passenger suspects that they have a serious communicable disease.
Cantwell also reportedly question the airlines and airports about the impact to consumers, asking them to detail their policies "for notifying other passengers on a flight or within a terminal where COVID-19 or other serious communicable disease is detected in a person transiting the facility.
