WASHINGTON, D.C. - A staff member working at Sen. Maria Cantwell's Washington, D.C. office has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release sent out Wednesday night, the staffer has been in isolation since they started displaying symptoms.
Sen. Cantwell's Washington, D.C. office will be closed this week for a deep clean. Other staff members will be working from home for the time being, including staff members at Sen. Cantwell's Seattle office.
The staffer that tested positive has had no known contact with Sen. Cantwell or other members of Congress.
Other staff members who may have had contact with the staffer who tested positive will also be tested for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.