SPOKANE, WASH- U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) will host a roundtable with restaurant owners from around the State of Washington to talk about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The senator’s main point that she hopes to address is the need for additional relief amidst the omicron surge.
Senator Cantwell spoke on the Senate floor urging the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act advocating for more relief when funds ran out last summer.
Cantwell will meet with Lisa Emery, the owner of Swinging Doors along with Anthony Anton, CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association, Oliver Bangera, Owner of Nirmals (Seattle) Doug and Carrie Lundgren, Co-Owners of Cedars at Pier One (Kennewick) Ethan Stowell, Owner of Ethan Stowell Restaurants (Seattle) Steve Valenta, Owner of The Mighty Bowl (Vancouver.)