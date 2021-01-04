On Monday, Serve Idaho announced $1.1 million in grant funds from AmeriCorps are now available for non-profit, educational, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments.
According to Serve Idaho, organizations have until February 12 to submit an application for the grant. Prior to filing an application, organizations must file an "intent to apply" application by 5:00 p.m. on January 15.
More information about the grant can be found here.
