SPOKANE, Wash. - There have now been 7 deaths in Spokane County related to COVID-19 and a total of 194 confirmed cases.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz made the announcement in his daily update via Facebook on Friday, April 3.
Lutz also addressed Governor Jay Inslee's decision to extend Washington's stay-home order and thanked people for continuing to stay away from friends and family during this time.
"Your sacrifices, I believe, are saving lives," Lutz said.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.