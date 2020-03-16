COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Several people that are associated with Coeur d'Alene School District are being tested for COVID-19.
Scott Maben, public information officer for CdA Schools, says that they are not releasing the schools in which the people are from, unless they are confirmed positive.
Maben said that they are deep cleaning each school Monday and Tuesday.
Maben also said that the school district will be meeting Monday to discuss online learning and learning activities for parents to do with their children if they do not have access to the internet.
Coeur d'Alene Schools are offering a program called School Plus. Starting Wednesday it will be open to all children in kindergarten through fifth grade who are currently enrolled in the program and children whose parents are in the medical field, first responders, and some vulnerable populations.
This is a developing story, we will update you as we receive more information
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.