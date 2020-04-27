Shadle Park Senior starts petition demanding in-person graduation ceremony

SPOKANE, Wash - Carley Bachmeier is an accomplished softball player, a member of the National Honor Society and the ASB Treasurer at Shadle Park High School. She's been looking forward to her senior year for most of her life.
Then, Governor Inslee ordered Washington schools to close for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was, understandably, upset.
"I was a little hurt," Bachmeier said. "I guess just knowing that the things that I've looked forward to these past years during high school, I wouldn't be able to participate in them or enjoy any of the senior activities that we look forward to, and I think that that's really what makes high school."
Now, Spokane Public Schools is starting to plan a virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, though they haven't made the official decision yet on whether that's the route they'll take.
For Bachmeier, that's taking things a little too far.
"We really want a normal graduation as it is. I mean, we've been cut short of so many things that giving us this one thing to hold on to, it would really mean a lot," she said.
Bachmeier decided to start a petition demanding an in-person graduation ceremony for this year's seniors. It garnered more than a thousand signatures in just 24 hours.
Support keeps flooding in from seniors, their families and community members.
"Seniors earned the right to cross the stage to get their diploma. Not to get it online. It's not right to force them to do something like that," Zachary Pabst wrote in a comment on the petition.
"Graduation is something that entire families look forward to," Kyra Fromm commented. "This is devastating especially to the students whose sole goal was to graduate high school, and even the teachers who spent a little extra time to make sure that some student had the opportunity to know what walking across that stage felt like. Not all students go on to furthering education, and it should be a memory that they can look back on and know that they accomplished something."
Bachmeier is hoping Spokane Public Schools will hold a traditional graduation ceremony, even if it's sometime in the future.
"I would even postpone it to next year to just have an in-person graduation. I mean, it means so much and it's a milestone for so many of us," she said.
Seniors and their families will have a chance to voice their concerns and ask questions about credits, grading requirements and graduation during an SPS Webinar that will be held on Thursday, April 30.
