One woman named Alice York decided to share the good in Spokane through donating gift cards, but it snowballed into something much more.
Alice just moved to the city, and her favorite place to eat was here at the Milkbottle, if you're driving through Garland, you can't miss it. But with local businesses hurting to make ends meet, Alice decided to buy some gift cards from them. The gifts wouldn't be for herself though, they were for health care workers.
She bought $200 worth, and then, a friend of hers donated, then the Milkbottle owners gave some, and Mulitcare Deaconess jumped on board, turning the donation into $500 of giftcards, all for health care workers.
The front-line workers said they were blown away by peoples generosity and heart to give, but Alice doesn't want it to end there.
"I hope that people are doing what they can, whether it's to help healthcare workers, their neighbors, other service people who are out of work," York said.
Multicare said if you're looking for a way to donate giftcards to healthcare workers, on the front page of their website they have a tab called "Make a gift" where you can choose different ways to donate and make a different in a front-line workers life.
