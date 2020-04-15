These seem to be rather dark times and it's easy to let it get you down, but it's always darkest before dawn, right? It's important to remember the good in the world and I love sharing the good that's happening because it is happening all around us!
Take Spokane mom Kendra Wellner She has a special connection to the west central area. She used to live there, her daughter went to school there Kendra heard the West Central Community Center could use a little help. So Kendra took it upon herself to gather up boxes and bags of food, donated by her friends and family to take to the center! Nice work, Kendra! If you'd like to donate to the West Central Community Center, check out this information here. If you're interested in donating money that helps area food banks, consider WAFoodFund.org, 2nd Harvest or Northwest Harvest
Then there's Albert Rendon. Albert is out of work at the moment and not knowing when he'll be able to go back, he decided to use his furloughed time to help others by volunteering at the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is a place near and dear to Albert as he is no stranger to going through times of uncertainty. He decided to spend his downtime giving back to his community while reminding others that we can and will get through this, we just need to work together.
North Central High School and the Communities in Schools of Spokane County organization know all about working together. Sure, we're all aware of the fantastic job that Spokane Public Schools is doing to make sure students away from class get a breakfast and lunch, but what about dinner? What about the rest of the family? North Central community members dropped off donations at the high school on Wednesday with non-perishable foods items and monetary donations. Those resources were boxed up and will be handed out to families who are struggling right now on Monday! North Central plans on holding food drives as long as they are needed.
We've also seen plenty of examples of people taking care of restaurants by ordering take out, but on Wednesday, Rock City Grill posted a photo on Facebook showing their loyal customers taking care of another loyal customer with some money and a note asking they buy "Willena" a hamburger and fries (or whatever she wanted). "Willena" is a regular at Rock City and before the quarantine went to the restaurant 4 or 5 times a week, according to the post. She lost her husband and the kind patrons simply wanted to make sure she had a bit of normalcy in her life. They asked to "remain anonymous" but the restaurant thought they deserved the recognition and I do too! So way to go, Dan and Linda White!
Nationally, there's a restaurant in South Carolina that just opened and you can imagine how hard it is to stay open without customers filling your lobby. But on a recent takeout order, a customer gave the owner of the place at least a glimmer of hope with a $1000 tip!
Internationally, a 99-year-old British war hero is doing his part to help others. World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore has raised millions of dollars for employees of the UK's National Health service simply by walking the length of his garden. He hopes to make the trip 100 times before his 100th birthday this month. Happy birthday Captain Moore! Check out his fundraiser HERE.
If you know of any good happening in our town, our state, our country, our world, I'd love to share it! Shoot me an email or hit me up on Facebook! Until then, keep spreading the good and we'll keep sharing it!
