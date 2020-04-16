Happy Thursday, everyone! I'm Cory Howard and I'm back to share some good news with you!
We don't have Major League Baseball right now, but the players are still making an impact in the lives of children!
50 players from all 30 teams joined forces to address childhood hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players raised nearly $1 million, which will provide four million meals to kids across the United States and Canada. This initiative was scheduled to launch its second year in the fall, but players realized the urgent need now and began calling other players to raise the money.
Marco Gonzales was the player from the Mariners who contributed to the fund.
Speaking of Seattle, first responders gathered outside 15 local hospitals on Thursday to clap and cheer for health care workers.
Firefighters, Police Officers, and EMS gathered outside each hospital's main entrance, many standing in formation with their emergency vehicles while holding signs of encouragement for medical staff to thank them for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19. THANK YOU to all of our medical workers!
A Florida animal shelter emptied one of its three dog kennels for the first time in its history! The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control announced it has cleared out one of its shelters, emptying all 48 of it double-side crates thanks to members in the community. Staff members and volunteers lined the kennel and clapped after receiving the news.
What a great time it is to acclimate a new furry friend into your home! Go check out the Spokane Humane Society or SCRAPS if you can take in an animal during this time.
Of course, we're all aware of teachers doing the best they can to educate students from afar and some kindergartners in Florida were learning about storytelling and songwriting this week from their teacher Michael Bonick and when you want to learn about songwriting and storytelling, who better to drop in than they guy who told us the plight of dockworker Tommy and his waitress lady friend Gina? That's right! Jon Bon Jovi.
Mr. Jovi took the students' stories and made them into lyrics, singing them for the children. The kindergartners of course had no idea who the man with the still amazing hair was, but I'm sure their parents got a kick of out it.
Jon stayed online for a good 45 minutes, asking and answering questions.
A total class act. Well done Jon! You give quarantine a good name.
Hey if you have any good news to share, shoot me an email (cory.howard@khq.com) or hit me up on my Facebook page. You keep spreading the good news and we'll keep sharing!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.