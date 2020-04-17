Alright, we need some good news heading into the weekend, right? Here are a few stories I think are the cat's pajamas!
The good folks at Dry Fly Distilling will be handing out Spokanitizer again on Saturday from 10am - 2pm! It's free! Just don't bring your own bottle. They already have it bottled up for you and a reminder that there is only 1 per person/car. Dry Fly says they'll be open to sell some canned spirits and cocktails, too!
A guy in Florida who survived COVID-19 is now helping to save the lives of other patients by donating plasma! Last month, Mike Mangus could only see his wife through a hospital window as he battled COVID-19, but he recovered and now he's donating plasma to help other patients do the same! Earlier this week we told you blood banks are looking for plasma donors who have recovered from the coronavirus because their antibodies could help save the lives of other people fighting COVID-19. For more information on that, CLICK HERE.
Earlier this week, I shared the story of a WWII vet in Britain raising money for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I'd like to end the week telling you about another WWII vet bring smiles to a quarantined country through the art of dance!
A 43-second cell phone video posted on Sunday of WWII vet Chuck Franzke went viral this week. Chuck is spending his time in quarantine like the rest of use, but when he hears the music, he can't help but dance!
"I just can't sit still when I hear that nice music," Chuck told local media. "I never have planned anything in any of my dances. I hear the music, I get up, my brain takes over, I guess."
97 yr old dancing #WWII #Navy pilot Chuck is back! Quarantine “Can’t Stop the Feeling”... #honorflight #Everydayisabonus pic.twitter.com/gRnSeXZuud— Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (@SSHonorFlight) April 5, 2020
Me too, Chuck. Me too. That's exactly how I dance, both philosophically and literally.
The last bit here before I leave you isn't necessarily good news, but it's also not bad news, it's just fascinating to me and hopefully you, too! I see canned food and I think, "Yeah, it has an expiration date, but if I'm in a Walking Dead situation I'll have no problem cracking open a can of Cattle Drive chili from 2003 and be perfectly find eating that while hiding from zombies, right?"
Well...
A man by the name of Matt, or DinosaurDracula on Twitter (If you love the nostalgia of the 80s and 90s, check out dinosaurdracula.com), recently came into possession of a can of Chef Boyardee Spiderman Pasta from 1995. He posted the can on Twitter and said if it got 1995 retweets he'd open it for all of us internet creepers to see.
It got the retweets.
In an 5 tweet thread, Matt revealed a 15 ounce can of pasta shaped like the web slinger has been reduced to a 3 ounce chunk of rotted, rusty, rigatoni.
"They say tragedy plus time equals comedy, but there's nothing funny about 15 ounces of Spider-Man Pasta reduced to a rotted 3-ounce chunk," Matt tweeted. "Recalling the fate of Jordy Verrill in Creepshow, I'm thankful for my rubber gloves."
Opening a wildly corroded can of Spider-Man Pasta from 1995: a thread. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/DW7w7ALMO4— Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020
I don't want to speak for everyone, but I am thankful to you Matt for giving us a glimpse into the constant disappointment that my future self would've encountered in a zombie apocalypse situation. Time to rethink that plan.
That's the good(-ish) news, everyone! Stay safe! Stay healthy! Have a great weekend! If you have any good news you want to share, hit me up on my Facebook page or send me an email! - Cory
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.