Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is asking his community to rally together and help each other out as medical professionals work to get a handle on the Coronavirus.
Sheriff Knezovich, who also serves as the Director of Greater Spokane Department of Emergency Management, has activated Spokane's Emergency Operations Center.
"We have a meeting Monday at noon to make sure everyone is on the same sheet of music," he said. "It's time of our community to take a deep breath, refocus and bring things back down. We will get through this."
Sheriff Knezovich is urging the community to follow guidelines from health officials, including social distancing and proper hand-washing. But equally important, he's also asking every one of us to be good neighbors, good people. A little kindness goes a long way.
"We need everybody to pull together right now," he said. "If you have the ability to help your neighbors, please do that."
Sheriff Knezovich says he has received several calls from local charities and organizations saying they are willing to do whatever is needed to assist our community. He will be working with other officials to organize and distribute those efforts as quickly as possible.
The sheriff says he also realizes many people are nervous which led to chaos at some local stores. He's asking for your cooperation in getting that back under control, and to only purchase exactly what your family needs and nothing more.
"We need to get the supply chains re-established," he said.
Sheriff Knezovich says he wants Spokane County to know if you are out of supplies and under quarantine, he has resources in place to make sure you are okay.
"If you are quarantined, we have a plan to make sure you are taken care of," he said. "Again, we will get through this as a community."
The Sheriff says further plans will be revealed following the meeting on Monday.
