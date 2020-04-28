SPOKANE, Wash. - As KHQ first reported last week, the Spokane Police Department's city-wide crime report is showing increases in several categories since Washington State's stay home order began.
On Tuesday, April 28, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich will be addressing the significant spike in property crimes throughout the county as well as the formation of a property crimes task force to identify and arrest criminals.
You can watch the press conference live on KHQ.com and on KHQ's Facebook page at noon on Tuesday.
Over the last month, police have seen spikes in all types of burglary the department tracks: residential, garage and commercial. The report shows officers are responding to almost 70 percent more commercial burglary calls than before businesses closed down for the order. The largest increases are happening in SPD's South Spokane precincts.
