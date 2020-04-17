SPOKANE, Wash. - While speaking during the city's daily COVID-19, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich took the opportunity to address people who he says have been spreading fear and hate regarding the virus.
While addressing the community on Friday, April 17, Knezovich reiterated that the coronavirus is something that will be overcome, but the distribution of myths and discontent can hinder that process. He specifically referenced a screenshot from Rep. Matt Shea calling for May Day protests.
"Really? That individual hasn't been at any discussion we've had here," Knezovich said. "He's brought nothing to this table: no solution, no thought process, nothing. But he wants to now spin you up and make it sound like no one cares about you?"
Knezovich said that in meetings with elected officials, they are continuing to look for solutions to the problems caused by coronavirus and they are continuing to keep the impact on the public in mind.
"We care about you, we love you and we know what you're going through," Knezovich said.
In addition, Knezovich called on Olympia and Governor Jay Inslee to give Spokane the plan moving forward. Like Mayor Nadine Woodward, Knezovich noted his stance that residential construction workers should be allowed to go back to work, as they are able to continue practicing social distancing while on the job.
Knezovich also offered his thanks to the people of Spokane County and referenced how, a few weeks ago, he addressed the need for people to stop panic buying and stockpiling items from stores. He said that that has been happening and grocery aisles are beginning to look more normal again.
Knezovich echoed the recommendations of Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz to continue washing hands diligently.
"Thank you for helping us keep you safe."
