SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho. - The Panhandle Health District (PHD) has reported its first case of COVID-19 in Shoshone County, a male in his 30s. The individual has been contacted and advised to self-isolate.
According to PHD, there have been 325 cases in Kootenai County, 22 in Bonner County, 13 in Benewah County, 1 in Boundary County, 1 in Shoshone County and there are 13 cases that are currently unattached to a county.
“Our call center is available until 5pm today and then we will close until Monday when we open at 8am,” PHD Director Lora Whalen said. “We continue to urge everyone to practice the precautions we know can help slow the spread of this virus. Heading into 4th of July weekend we know if may be tempting to let our guard down, but we need everyone to stay healthy in order to keep our businesses open.”
COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms may include: Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell. If community members have these symptoms, they should call PHD's call center: 1 (877) 415-5225.
