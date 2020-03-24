Rick Clark uses Facebook Live to raise money for local restaurants and homeless shelters

We're all dealing with the coronavirus pandemic differently, but one local man is channeling his fear and worry into helping some who need it the most.
 
And he does is all from his kitchen -- in his pajamas. 
 
Rick Clark goes live on Facebook every night and talks for about 15 minutes. He asks for donations from people in the community and businesses. 
 
At first, he was just hoping to raise a couple hundred bucks.
 
"That very first night, even though it was not planned or staged, and it was like, kind of awkward, we raised 496 dollars the first night in 26 minutes, so that was a little bit longer video, so it got me thinking like, wow that was pretty easy to do," Clark said. 
 
He then takes the money and orders as many meals as he can -- at no discount -- to help the many local restaurants who are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic closures. 
 
The good doesn't stop there, Clark donates all of those meals to local homeless shelters, helping another vulnerable community in this uncertain time. 
 
A network of volunteers have wanted to get involved, so a different driver picks up the food and takes it to the shelters each night. 
 
Clark said he almost feels guilty when people thank him, because he feels like it's really the community who is stepping up, he's just the coordinator. 
 
In seven days, the community has raised nearly 6,000 dollars to support local restaurants and feed those experiencing homelessness. 
 
Clark said businesses have started taking part and donating hundreds of dollars to the effort. He's even partnering with other businesses to connect his volunteer drivers with them, so the businesses can more easily deliver meals to at-risk people during the pandemic.
 
Clark encourages people -- no matter how dark times might seem -- to always look for the good.
 
"Don't look for the bad because there's enough of that out there to keep us busy for years, when you leave the house, start looking for the good, and pretty soon, you'll train your mind to only look for good, and pretty soon the world becomes a colorful place, it's not as dark as it seems," Clark said. 
 
Clark does the Facebook Live every evening at 5:00 p.m., though he points out that you can donate to him at any time (even not during his livestreams) and he will add it to the overall total for the next night. If you'd like to watch, click HERE.
 
Clark also currently runs a non-profit to help connect people experiencing homelessness to resources in our community. If you'd like to help this effort, click HERE.

