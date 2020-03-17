KELLOGG, Idaho - Silver Mountain Resort is closing temporarily for the next few days as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19 concerns.
Silver Mountain's ski area, Silver Rapids Indoor Water Park and all dining establishments will be closed from March 17-19.
"Our current plan is to reopen on Friday, March 20, with additional procedures in place to ensure the continued safety of our employees and guests," Silver Mountain said in an update.
Other ski areas in the Inland Northwest remaining open include 49 degrees North, Lookout Pass and Schweitzer Mountain Resort. Mt Spokane suspended operations on Monday, March 16.
