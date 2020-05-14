KELLOGG, Idaho - After shutting down most of its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic back in March, Silver Mountain has announced its summer season opening date.
Silver Mountain says it plans to open its bike park, gondola scenic rides and the Silver Rapids indoor water park on May 23.
"We can’t wait to have you enjoying the great outdoors with us again," Silver Mountain said in a post. "Currently, we’re working through new protocols to keep our guests, employees, and community safe. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for any policy changes for the summer season!"
In stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan, gyms and recreational facilities are allowed to reopen in the second half of May, provided they establish protocols to maintain physical distancing, reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and more.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Silver Mountain to shut down its winter operations early along with the water park back on March 18. The Galena Ridge Golf Course was opened on April 25 with additional health/safety measures in place.
