Update: Silver Mountain has officially closed for the 2019-20 winter season.
“Our goal has been to try and remain open and honor passholders and existing reservations. However, given the continued growth of COVID-19, we believe it is in everyone’s best interest to cease operations,“ states general manager Jeff Colburn. “We want to thank everyone in our community for your tremendous support during the winter season.”
Any guests with reservations at Silver Mountain facilities can contact 866-345-2675.
Silver Mountain Lodging remains open, while Noah's restaurant will have take-out available. The ski area, water park and retail spaces will be closed, according to the resort's website.
Previous coverage:
KELLOGG, Idaho - Silver Mountain Resort is closing temporarily for the next few days as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19 concerns.
Silver Mountain's ski area, Silver Rapids Indoor Water Park and all dining establishments will be closed from March 17-19.
"Our current plan is to reopen on Friday, March 20, with additional procedures in place to ensure the continued safety of our employees and guests," Silver Mountain said in an update.
Other ski areas in the Inland Northwest remaining open include 49 degrees North, Lookout Pass and Schweitzer Mountain Resort. Mt Spokane suspended operations on Monday, March 16.
