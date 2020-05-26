Update: Silverwood Theme Park says it will now be opening Boulder Beach this weekend as well thanks to a favorable weather forecast.
Both the theme park and Boulder Beach will be open on May 30-31, prior to resuming daily operations beginning June 6.
"With the weekend forecast looking like perfect Boulder Beach weather, we have decided to open up the water park on May 30th and 31st as well!" Silverwood said in a Facebook post. "Come out and ride your favorite slides, float the lazy river, and enjoy time with your family."
Silverwood suggests purchasing tickets sooner rather than later, as reservations are limited. The theme park is operating under controlled capacities, with tickets being reservation only and those purchasing being required to select a date to visit the park.
Boulder Beach was previously scheduled to open along with the theme park for daily operations on June 6.
Owner Gary Norton says several health and safety measures will be in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previous coverage: ATHOL, Idaho - Silverwood Theme Park has announced the opening of its 2020 season after previously being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The theme park will open during the last weekend of the month, May 30-31, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Starting Saturday, June 6, Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach will begin normal daily operations.
“I want to personally thank our loyal guests for their patience and support during these unprecedented times," Silverwood owner Gary Norton said. "Safety is our number one priority, and that is why we have developed extensive social distancing and cleaning protocols to reduce the risks to guests and employees as much as possible during their time at the park.”
Silverwood says it received approval from the state and local health district to open during phase 3 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan.
Silverwood will have several health and safety protocols in place, including social distancing, cleaning, offering guests complimentary masks and controlled/reduced capacity.
In controlling capacities, starting May 23, Silverwood will require all tickets sold to be reservation only and require purchasers to select the date of their visit. Season passes can be used any operating day for the 2020 season.
