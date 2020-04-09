ATHOL, Idaho - Silverwood Theme Park will delay its opening for the 2020 season due to health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Due to heightened awareness regarding health and travel, we want to assure our guests that safety will continue to be our top priority," Owner Gary Norton said in a message to guests on the Silverwood website. "All of us at Silverwood will continue to do everything in our power to keep our guests, cast, and crew safe. We are closely monitoring the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and following guidelines from public health officials and government agencies to create and promote a safe environment for everyone who attends the park this summer."
Silverwood had been scheduled to open its theme park on May 2, operating on only weekends for the first couple weeks prior to being open all week during June.
Norton says as they receive more information in the upcoming weeks, they expect to announce a new opening date. The state of Idaho is currently under a stay-at-home order by Gov. Little through at least April 15.
Silverwood has detailed some rollover plans for season pass and ticket holders due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation.
If season pass holders aren't able to use their pass by Sep. 27, 2020, it will automatically be rolled over to the 2021 season. If season pass holders are unable to use their pass this summer, Silverwood will extend a special discounted rate when renewing to a 2021 pass.
Silverwood says if you've purchased tickets for the 2020 season and aren't able to use them this season, they will automatically roll the expiration date to Sep. 26, 2021. Silverwood says as a bonus, if you don't use your pre-purchased 1-day or 2-day tickets during the 2020 season, they will automatically add an extra day to those tickets in 2021.
"We appreciate the continued support of our loyal guests for over 30 years," Norton said. "Thank you for trusting us with your family’s special memories and for understanding as we navigate this crisis."
Norton says questions or concerns can be directed to 208-683-3400 ext. 0 or email at info@silverwoodthemepark.com.
