ATHOL, Idaho - Silverwood Theme Park has announced the opening of its 2020 season after previously being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The theme park will open during the last weekend of the month, May 30-31, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Starting Saturday, June 6, Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach will begin normal daily operations.
“I want to personally thank our loyal guests for their patience and support during these unprecedented times," Silverwood owner Gary Norton said. "Safety is our number one priority, and that is why we have developed extensive social distancing and cleaning protocols to reduce the risks to guests and employees as much as possible during their time at the park.”
Silverwood says it received approval from the state and local health district to open during phase 3 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan.
Silverwood will have several health and safety protocols in place, including social distancing, cleaning, offering guests complimentary masks and controlled/reduced capacity.
In controlling capacities, starting May 23, Silverwood will require all tickets sold to be reservation only and require purchasers to select the date of their visit. Season passes can be used any operating day for the 2020 season.
