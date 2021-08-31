SPOKANE, Wash. - Nationwide, children hospitalized for COVID-19 is rising.
Thirty-six people are under intensive care at Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital with six of them are under the age of 18, according to Providence officials.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reported five children died from COVID in Missouri.
Infectious Disease Pediatrician Rachel Orscheln said, "teenagers in particular. We've seen kids who are medically complicated, particularly those that rely on devices. some immunocompromised children can have a more serious course of infection."
As kids head back to the classroom, members of the White House COVID-19 response team are asking officials to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to provide safe learning spaces.
"If you or your vaccine-eligible child is not yet vaccinated, it is never too late to begin your vaccine series," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "Parents should encourage their children to wear masks when in public, indoor settings. And finally, and perhaps most importantly, parents can protect their children by getting vaccinated themselves. This will create a protective bubble around their children who are not yet eligible for their own vaccine."
In total, 221 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Spokane County, according to the Spokane Regional Health District. This is an increase of three patients from Monday's data.
COVID-19 cases continue to climb with 292 new cases reported on Tuesday with another three deaths.