SPOKANE, Wash. - Six Spokane Police officers are now in quarantine after arresting a man who tested positive for COVID-19 twice in the span of five days.
It started on Wednesday, May 20, when officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Longfellow and Ash. Officers found a man passed out in a running Toyota Avalon, sitting slumped over the wheel in the driver's seat.
When officers woke him, the man had no idea where he was and said he drank a fifth of whiskey. It was determined his blood alcohol content was well over the legal limit and he was booked into the Spokane County Jail. Corrections staff later contacted the police department to tell them they had discovered the man had tested positive for the virus prior to the arrest.
He was reportedly in jail for 12 hours, during which time he was isolated in a cell but did have a roommate. That roommate is now under isolation and the jail is following CDC guidelines for cleaning.
Less than a week later, on Monday, May 25, an officer saw a Toyota Avalon occupied by six people driving downtown with no tail lights. When the officer stopped the car, the driver yelled out in a slurred voice wanted to know why he was being stopped, according to police.
The driver was eventually arrested for DUI and it was determined that his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.
While he was being arrested, the driver told officers he had tested positive for COVID-19 and further stated that he was supposed to be in quarantine until the end of the week.
All six officers who came into contact with the man are now under self-quarantine, according to police. None of the officers appear to be symptomatic at this time but the Spokane Police Department wants to exercise an abundance of caution.
Jared Webley, Public Policy and Communications Manager for Spokane County, said the county is currently looking into whether the man is still in jail and what transpired during his second arrest.
Police are also reminding community who have tested positive for the virus to follow the directions of doctors and health officials and isolate to prevent further spread.
