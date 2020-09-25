COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Skyway Elementary School in Coeur d'Alene has reported a second case of COVID-19 among staff and students.
This new case is said to be unrelated to another case of the virus that was reported at Skyway back on Sept. 16.
One other person has been identified as a close contact of the new case. That person has been notified and are now quarantining.
The school continues to work directly with the Panhandle Health District, which provides direction on how to respond to each incident.
