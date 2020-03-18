The United States Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for businesses impacted by COVID-19.
According to the SBA, they are acting under their own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by the President, to declare a disaster following a request received from Gov. Jay Inslee on March 13, 2020.
The SBA loans will be able to aid businesses in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Okanogan, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Spokane, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, Whatcom, Whitman and Yakima counties in Washington; Benewah, Latah and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; and Gilliam, Hood River, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla and Wasco counties in Oregon.
According to the SBA, eligibility for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is based on the financial impact of COVID-19. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses. The interest rate for private non-profit organizations is 2.75 percent.
Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 16, 2020.
