WASHINGTON, D.C. - A federal small-business relief fund hit its $350 billion limit Thursday and is no longer accepting anymore lenders or applications, according to the Small Business Administration.
In a statement, SBA spokesperson Jennifer Kelly said, "The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding. Similarly, we are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time."
According to a report by NBC News, the SBA approved 1,661,397 loans from 4,975 lenders before it it was no longer able to dole out loans. Due to "bottleneck issue between the agency and banks, only a fraction of those (loans) have been credited to customers' bank accounts."
The emergency fund was suppose to offer a lifeline to small businesses with fewer than 500 employees, providing loans that turn into grants if used to cover payrolls and avoid layoffs.
The program has been hit with a string of administrative issues since its launch nearly two weeks ago. The SBA's loan system also crashed under the demand for loans, causing the nation's larges lenders to switch to manual processing.
Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin is petitioning Congress for an additional $250 billion in funds, but the Republican-led effort ended in an impasse as Democrats refused to sign off on the bill unless protections for vulnerable borrowers were added to the bill.
If your small business applied for a loan through the SBA but didn't receive any funds this time around, you should continue to follow up with your lender to make sure you paperwork is ready in case the fund is replenished.
If you did not apply for the loans, you can look for local and state grants to help your business weather the affects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
