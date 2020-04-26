SPOKANE, Wash. - Small business owners hope the paycheck protection program will help them survive during the Stay at Home order. Even though applications will open again on Monday, some are nervous they'll once again miss out on that lifeline.
Kristin Speller owns the iconic Garland Sandwich Shoppe in Spokane's Garland District. She said she is still keeping her head above water, but business is down by about 60 percent compared to last year. She tried to enroll in PPP when it first started, but then heard all the money was spoken for before she could submit her application.
Speller said the loan would be a huge relief for her business.
"I would be able to serve more people. I would be able to get my employee, who's a single dad, I would be able to get him back in and get some money for his family," Speller said. "It just helps everybody."
It would also be a huge relief for her.
"I've cut my hours significantly to just four or five a day just because after that point I just feel so overwhelmed and exhausted, both mentally and physically," Speller said. "I just kind of shut down, and so I've been closing early just to save my own sanity."
Still, she's grateful. She said some other business owners she knows of from Facebook groups are struggling, even with the PPP loan. It's primarily because their employees are making more money on unemployment and don't have the incentive to come back to work. Small business owners are concerned the disconnect will cause their stores to suffer.
The Small Business Administration said PPP applications will reopen on Monday, April 27.
