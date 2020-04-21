SPOKANE, Wash. - Local business owners are getting cabin fever during this shutdown, another exhibition of growing frustration. "I feel like we are just being singled out," said Patti Usselman, who started the Open for Business Rally on Facebook.
"We're able to take care of ourselves when we are able to work. We're not able to take care of ourselves when our way of providing for our families, putting food on our tables, and paying our bills has been stripped away from us. Without any choice of our own." Usselman said.
The Open for Business Rally is scheduled for Wednesday at Spokane City Hall. According to the group's Facebook Page, people will stay in their vehicles and honk their horns at 1:00 pm. People can also be on foot as long as they are a safe distance apart.
Meantime, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is calling for a slow regional approach when it comes to opening back up the economy, here in Spokane and in eastern Washington.
"I believe as a lot of our mayors and our county officials believe that we are ready to have a conversation about coming up with a plan to reopen our economy that will be in waves. It won't be all at once. It won't be like we go back to normal right away," Woodward told KHQ's, Peter Maxwell in an interview on Tuesday.
Woodward says she also understands how upsetting this is for small business owners.
"I understand that frustration. Our businesses, our small businesses are struggling. People need to get back to work and I understand freedom of speech, I understand protests," the mayor said. "We also Peter, have to have the flexibility that if we do see a spike in cases that we can put it on pause and even roll back, so that's what we are looking at.
