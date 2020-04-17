With coronavirus-related shutdowns crippling businesses in Spokane and across the country, Rawley Harrison and his brothers found themselves in a tough spot.
"Myself and my brothers own the business and we've been financially supporting the business for the month," Harrison said.
But nothing was tougher than the decision Harrison and his brothers were financially cornered into: letting go of thirteen employees, including many who've been working for the restaurant for years.
"Emotionally, it was very tough laying off these people that had worked for us for a long period of time," Harrison said.
However, thanks to three letters, he was able to hire back staff and is reopening for curbside takeout and delivery starting on Saturday, April 18: PPP, which stands for the Paycheck Protection Program.
"Without the PPP, we would still be closed and our employees would still be unemployed," Harrison said.
Excelsior, a nonprofit that integerates healthcare and education for youth and families, also found themselves in a financial strain.
"The loan helped retain nearly 200 employees at Excelsior," Andrew Hill, the CEO of the Excelsior Youth Center, said.
Timing was everything for Excelsior and Illinois Avenue Bar and Grill - if they'd applied days later, they most likely would not have gotten the loan. The Small Business Adminsitration (SBA) announced on Thursday that the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) hit its $349 billion limit.
In other words, all the money was gone.
"We got a noitce this morning at sometime between 6 and 7 o'clock that the SBA had officially run out of capacity on the PPP loans," Ezra Eckhardt, the President and CEO of STCU, said on Thursday.
"In 12 days, they (SBA) had exhausted $349 billion in loans - that's the equivalent of 14 years worth of origination from the SBA and it was completed in 12 days," Eckhardt said.
Eckhardt said STCU saw thousands of loan applications coming in from small businesses throughout the Inland Northwest. So did Washington Trust Bank, which saw more than 3,800 loan applications in about a week.
"We've commited to over $1.1 billion in PPP loans," Jack Heath, the President of Washington Trust Bank, said on Thursday. "We've done more loans in the last week then we've done in the last two years."
"The funds are dispersed, and 6 months of payments are deferred, after eight weeks the forgiveness amount is calculated, and any balance can be termed out at 1% over 18 months. These loans are guaranteed by the government program," Heath said.
Heath said Washington Trust Bank completely restructured it's workflow to focus on PPP loans, where "teams work 24/7."
But now that all the funding is gone... What's next? That's exactly what Congress is trying to address, as of Friday, April 17. Elected officials in D.C. are reportedly working to add another $250 billion to the program, which saw more than 1.6 million applications nationwide.
"The next step of this journey is to work really closely with Congress and the elected officials to try to unlock some more capacity," Eckhardt said. "I feel very confident that there are thousands of businesses here in Spokane, Eastern Washington, and North Idaho that have unfulfilled needs that the PPP program can satisfy."
"We really are working hard with our Congressional delegation to push hard to get more funding for this critical program going forward," Heath said.
Although funding is gone, financial experts suggest small business owners continue to apply. With a waitlist already existing, applicants on hold would be first in line for any additional funding. According to Harrison, it took him about 45 minutes and about a week to get the PPP funds.
"This money will cover you, so that you can get your people back to work and your business will be in good position to open," Harrison said.
