SPOKANE, Wash, Main street businesses in Spokane are hurting, and the owners don't believe Governor Inslee is listening.
Reema Shaver has owned Bistango Martini Lounge in downtown Spokane for 15 years "We need to participate in our economy, we need to be given the opportunity that big stores have."
She says since the stay home order went into place, her business has been vandalized, and her revenue is down.
She wants to re-open her doors and she has a plan in place "I have facemasks in place and ready to go. I have sanitizers, and i have temperature equipment if it comes to that. I am ready to go." she said.
We practiced safe social distancing when we met Shaver and two other small business owners Thursday including Larry Lampeth.
He's the president of Employment Screening Services in Spokane and says business traffic has dropped 90% since the orders began "As companies are closing down, they're not hiring people. So we've gone from 48 people down to 14. I had to lay all these people off. It drastically impacts our business," said Lampeth.
Kim Please has owned Please Printing and Marketing in Spokane for the last 31 years, and her business relies on non-essential businesses. "This has really killed me. Having 80% of my business gone, I've laid off half my staff and just praying that the governor opens up all what they consider non-essential businesses." she said.
That's why they, and other small business owners, are coming together to "Re-Open Spokane" - their name isn't very subtle, but neither is their mission.
4,000 people also signed the "Re-open Spokane" petition. The petition includes several reasons Spokane is ready, including that hospitals are not at capacity.
This group is saying that we've reached the end of the road and must now re-open. "This isn't just affecting the businesses that are closing; it's not just affecting the people that are laid off. It's going to affect everyone in our state because our taxes are going up, and we are all going to suffer for a long time," added Lampeth.
Between those three business owners, they say they've lost nearly half a million dollars in revenue. We should also add that Spokane County health officials say we're not ready to re-open, but the data is encouraging. If you want to sign the petition, click here.
