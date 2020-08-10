Smash Mouth performs concert for thousands despite COVID-19

The COVID-19 cases keep coming and they don't stop coming but that didn't stop American rock band Smash Mouth from playing a concert for thousands of fans.
these people risked it all to see Smash Mouth last night pic.twitter.com/6yDbVXXEGN— Lambgoat (@lambgoat) August 10, 2020
The concert was part of the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota that draws thousands of people from across the country.
The event was held at the Buffalo Chip Campground. Online, the campground lists COVID-19 guidelines including asking attendees to be socially distant, to wear masks when close together and sanitizing surfaces.
Photos and videos from the concert that were posted on social media platforms show attendees not wearing masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines.
🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨 Sturgis South Dakota’s 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (credit viewer) #Sturgis #SouthDakota pic.twitter.com/W7thi8y1CJ— Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 8, 2020
