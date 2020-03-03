SPOKANE, Wash. - A Facebook post from Spokane Public Schools sent comments out of control when they said that staff had trained with the coronavirus. Teachers on the page clapped back.
With multiple deaths reported and at least one person under observation in Spokane, the coronavirus has sparked fears in the community and among those who work in Spokane Public Schools.
In Stevens County, the Colville School District closed while awaiting test results from a patient under observation.
In the Facebook post, the district sparked a discussion about the coronavirus after posting that all staff had been trained on how to handle the virus.
Dozens of public school employees, including teachers, commented on the post. One post saying "The article says staff has been trained. I have not been trained, nor do we get hand sanitizer in the classrooms. Nor have I seen anyone cleaning handrails or doorknobs."
Another commenter says, "I have not had training on this. Today I used Lysol wipes twice in my classroom and wiped down door handles and the sink several times."
The post has since been corrected, and district spokeswoman Ally Barrera says, "So really the training, to be honest, it was just a bad word choice on our part," said Ally Barrera.
Bad word choice or not, it led us to our next question: what is Spokane Public Schools doing to make sure the schools have been sanitized? Last year due to budget cuts, Spokane Public Schools relieved dozens of janitorial staff of their duties.
Barrera said the budget cuts won't impact the cleaning and sanitation of schools and also added that staff had been given a list of what to look out for when it comes to coronavirus symptoms.
"Our custodial staff is already making it a high priority to disinfect those high touch areas. The doorknobs, the handrails, the faucets those kinds of things when they get a chance. and right now, we are reinforcing that what they should be doing," Barrera said.
Spokane Public Schools is in the process of supplying wipes, hand sanitizer, and other cleaning supplies to all 54 school buildings.
