There's a lot of excitement about the COVID vaccine, but there's also a lot of distrust, misinformation, and outright fear. According to a recent poll, only 42 percent of Americans say they'll get a COVID vaccine when it's first available. The CDC says that they need 60 percent of Americans to get the vaccine, for it to be effective in curving COVID-19.
One of the first groups who is set to receive the vaccine in the U.S. is residents at long-term care facilities. We talked with one director of a Spokane long-term care facility who said she's received several emails from the Department of Health about the vaccine distribution process.
In fact, on Wednesday she received an email saying that CVS Health was going to be her facility's COVID vaccine provider. She said she's still waiting for specifics, but feels the process has been relatively smooth so far.
But she worries that logistics may not be the issue. She says only about 40-50 percent of her 58 residents say they're comfortable getting the vaccine. She says some of them have said they feel like guinea pigs, who are testing the vaccine before it goes to younger, healthier people.
The federal government says the vaccine is totally safe, and is going to those most vulnerable, and in the closest contact with COVID-19, like health care workers and first responders.
