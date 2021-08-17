SPOKANE, Wash. - For the last two concerts at the Pavilion, attendees and staff will need to prove they are fully vaccinated or produce a negative COVID test within 72 hours.
The implementation comes from a new policy announced on Thursday by concert organizer AEG Presents. AEG operates the concerts at the Pavilion.
The policy goes into place on October 1, meaning it will only impact people attending Machine Gun Kelly on October 12 and Jimmy Eat World on October 15.
“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”
AEG says acceptable documentation may be a physical copy of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or a digital copy of the card.
Before October 1, people who are not vaccinated are required to wear masks.