Some restaurants offering take-out deals amid closures

Due to the mandated order from Governor Jay Inslee to close all restaurants, bars and recreational facilities, some restaurants are offering take-out discounts to encourage the public to continue supporting businesses. 

Blaze Pizza

  • Waiving delivery fees on order of $10 or more on blazepizza.com starting March 16
  • One Large 1-Top Pizza for $10 starting March 17
  • Two Large 1-Top Pizzas for $20 starting March 17
  • Free delivery on Postmates  starting March 16 through March 22
  • Free delivery on DoorDash starting March 17 through March 22

Twigs Bistro 

  • 25 percent off all call-in orders until further notice

No-Li Brewhouse

  • For ever $8 growler fill get a new No-Li glass growler

The Wave Island Sports Grill and Sushi Bar

  • Free delivery within five miles of location on 1st and Howard on orders of $15 or more
  • Every order over $15 includes a free kids meal

Brick West Brewing Co. 

  • Free Kids meal with purchase of any crowler or entree
  • $10 gift card with every purchase over $25
  • $20 gift card with every purchase over $50

The Backyard Public House

  • Kids eat free
  • 20 percent back on gift cards
  • Free $10 gift card with every delivery order
  • Free $20 gift card with orders over $50

Izumi Sushi & Asian Bistro

  • 20 percent off all orders

Las Chavelas in Coeur d'Alene 

  • Kids under 12-years-old eat free
  • Get two dinners for $18 after 4 p.m.

 Do you know of a restaurant deal? Email us at Q6news@khq.com

