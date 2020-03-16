Due to the mandated order from Governor Jay Inslee to close all restaurants, bars and recreational facilities, some restaurants are offering take-out discounts to encourage the public to continue supporting businesses.
Blaze Pizza
- Waiving delivery fees on order of $10 or more on blazepizza.com starting March 16
- One Large 1-Top Pizza for $10 starting March 17
- Two Large 1-Top Pizzas for $20 starting March 17
- Free delivery on Postmates starting March 16 through March 22
- Free delivery on DoorDash starting March 17 through March 22
Twigs Bistro
- 25 percent off all call-in orders until further notice
No-Li Brewhouse
- For ever $8 growler fill get a new No-Li glass growler
The Wave Island Sports Grill and Sushi Bar
- Free delivery within five miles of location on 1st and Howard on orders of $15 or more
- Every order over $15 includes a free kids meal
Brick West Brewing Co.
- Free Kids meal with purchase of any crowler or entree
- $10 gift card with every purchase over $25
- $20 gift card with every purchase over $50
The Backyard Public House
- Kids eat free
- 20 percent back on gift cards
- Free $10 gift card with every delivery order
- Free $20 gift card with orders over $50
Izumi Sushi & Asian Bistro
- 20 percent off all orders
Las Chavelas in Coeur d'Alene
- Kids under 12-years-old eat free
- Get two dinners for $18 after 4 p.m.
Do you know of a restaurant deal? Email us at Q6news@khq.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.