SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington state is beginning the week in phase one of the Governor Inslee's reopening plan, and while many of the restrictions we've seen for the past several weeks remain the same, some gyms and fitness studios are now able to reopen. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington state is beginning the week in phase one of the Governor Inslee's reopening plan, and while many of the restrictions we've seen for the past several weeks remain the same, some gyms and fitness studios are now able to reopen
 
"The body fuels the mind," said Spokane Boxing Owner Rick Welliver. "You have to give people an outlet."
 
After weeks off, Spokane Boxing is once again able to provide that to clients. The new guidelines allow gyms to open their doors but workouts/appointments should not exceed 45 minutes and only one person is permitted per 500 square feet. 
 
"It gives us a chance to get people through the doors," Welliver said. "We had two people at the gym this morning starting at 3:30."
 
Welliver said the step, although small, is encouraging. 
 
"People are getting in and getting out...there is no wasting time," he said. "It's making more a more efficient work out."
 
One he says he's just grateful to get in at all right now. He says it's important to remember, the flow of endorphins is some of the best medicine you can find.
 
"You have to give people a chance to get out whatever they are going through physically and mentally," he said. "Anything is better than nothing."
 
And while Spokane Boxing welcome back customers Monday, other fitness studios told KHQ the guidelines are still too strict for them to be able to make it work. We spoke with multiple businesses including Yoga and Barre facilities who say they are just hoping phase two comes quickly. 

Tags