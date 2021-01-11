Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse, Spokane Area and Northeast Mountains. In Idaho, Northern Panhandle, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse, Central Panhandle Mountains and Lewiston Area. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&