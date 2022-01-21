UPDATE: The WSDOH announced all available tests have been ordered, less than a full day after launching.
While the State hopes to replenish their stock and fulfill Gov. Inslee's measure to provide 3.5 million at-home tests to Washington residents, it's not clear at this time when they will be able to meet that goal.
They urge residents to keep an eye on their socials and website for announcements as soon as tests are restocked.
Thank you for trying to access a COVID-19 testing kit today! Due to high demand, our inventory is currently out of stock. We apologize for the inconvenience. If you were not able to place an order, we expect more test will be available soon. pic.twitter.com/blCNSUxp4y— WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) January 22, 2022
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some residents of Washington are now eligible to receive free COVID-19 tests delivered via the Washington State Department of Health's renewed Say Yes! campaign, including those living in Spokane.
While the Say Yes! campaign had been depleted earlier this month, WSDOH was able to secure an additional kits to provide to areas with high rates of infection and transmission.
“Not everyone who wants a test will be able to order a test through this process,” Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah told reporters Friday.
Initially, the State expected to get an additional 3.5 million tests from suppliers, they have so far only been able to secure around 650,000 instead. Despite the setback, the site launched today. Those without internet access can call the COVID-19 hotline (800) 525-0127 to order instead. Tests are provided at a first-come, first-serve basis.
According to the website, this program has additional benefits for public health. "The program hopes to better understand how communities can use at-home tests to reduce viral spread, not just during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also during any future pandemics."
If you're unable to get a test from the Say Yes! program at this time, there are other options. Aside from pharmacies, testing sites, and online kits, the U.S. government has also launched its own free at-home test delivery program at COVIDtests.gov, allowing households to order up to 4 free tests each month.
There is also the COVID-19 Test Us study, which aims to study and improve the efficacy of rapid at-home tests that are self-administered. Eligible participants, symptomatic or not, will be sent free at-home kits and up to $250 in incentive to do regular at-home testing.