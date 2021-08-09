Benefis brings covid-19 vaccines to Voyagers fans

OLYMPIA, Wash. - In efforts to combat the surge of COVID-19, Governor Jay Inslee announced most state employees will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Here is the stance of your university, city and/or county on vaccines. 

Universities: 

Central Washington University - requiring vaccinations for students and staff. 

Eastern Washington University - requiring vaccinations for students and staff. 

Gonzaga University - requiring vaccinations for students and staff.

University of Washington -requiring vaccinations for students and staff. 

Washington State University - requiring vaccinations for students and staff.

Whitworth University - requiring vaccinations for students and staff. 

Counties: 

Benton County - not requiring vaccinations for employees.

Franklin County - not requiring vaccinations for employees. 

King County - requiring vaccinations for employees. 

Spokane County - following guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District, vaccinations remain voluntary.  

Yakima County - not requiring vaccinations for employees. 

Cities:

Kennewick - not requiring vaccinations for employees. 

Pasco - not requiring vaccinations for employees. 

Richland - not requiring vaccinations for employees. 

Seattle - requiring vaccinations for employees. 

Spokane - encouraging vaccinations but no current requirement for city employees. 

Spokane Valley - KHQ has reached out and we are waiting to hear back.

Walla Walla - not requiring vaccinations for employees. 

Yakima - not requiring vaccinations for employees. 

