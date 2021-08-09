OLYMPIA, Wash. - In efforts to combat the surge of COVID-19, Governor Jay Inslee announced most state employees will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Here is the stance of your university, city and/or county on vaccines.
Universities:
Central Washington University - requiring vaccinations for students and staff.
Eastern Washington University - requiring vaccinations for students and staff.
Gonzaga University - requiring vaccinations for students and staff.
University of Washington -requiring vaccinations for students and staff.
Washington State University - requiring vaccinations for students and staff.
Whitworth University - requiring vaccinations for students and staff.
Counties:
Benton County - not requiring vaccinations for employees.
Franklin County - not requiring vaccinations for employees.
King County - requiring vaccinations for employees.
Spokane County - following guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District, vaccinations remain voluntary.
Yakima County - not requiring vaccinations for employees.
Cities:
Kennewick - not requiring vaccinations for employees.
Pasco - not requiring vaccinations for employees.
Richland - not requiring vaccinations for employees.
Seattle - requiring vaccinations for employees.
Spokane - encouraging vaccinations but no current requirement for city employees.
Spokane Valley - KHQ has reached out and we are waiting to hear back.
Walla Walla - not requiring vaccinations for employees.
Yakima - not requiring vaccinations for employees.