Yakima County has identified their first case of the South Africa COVID-19 variant.
According to the Yakima Health District, the B.1351 variant was originally located in South Africa.
Washington reported the first known case of the South Africa variant on February 23 in King County.
Preliminary evidence suggests that the vaccines currently used in the U.S. may be less effective against this variant. However, vaccines still provide protection against severe illness and death.
Spokane County does not have a reported case of the South Africa variant.
Spokane County did report the first known case of the U.K. variant on March 12.