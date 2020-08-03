SPOKANE, Wash. - The Rockwood Retirement community on Spokane's South Hill is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at its assisted living and skilled nursing centers.
Rockwood says on Aug. 1, it received positive results for seven residents and five staff members. One resident who tested positive for COVID had already been suffering from significant underlying health conditions and passed away on July 31.
Rockwood says the infection is isolated to its licensed areas of assisted living and skilled nursing. Residents who have COVID have been moved to an isolated area. Staff members are self-isolating for 14 days while monitoring symptoms.
One of the team members was working in assisted living, but no residents in that area or Memory Care are suspected of having COVID-19 at this time, according to Rockwood.
The community says other residents are being carefully monitored for symptoms.
Rockwood says there are no positive cases at its Hawthorne campus.
