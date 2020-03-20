SPOKANE, Wash. - With businesses shut down or operating on limited hours in light of COVID-19, the Spokane Police Department has been vigilant in addressing the potential for an increase in crime.
In addition to recently adopting a mission-focused method of crime fighting, SPD's mission has shifted to an increased focus on patrolling commercial properties, businesses, grocery stores and neighborhoods.
The goal to reduce commercial burglary was successful early on Friday, March 20, when officers arrested three juvenile boys who were attempting to burglarize a Rite Aid store in North Spokane.
An SPD patrol had been making prowl checks when an officer was alerted to glass breaking by a concerned citizen. One of the juveniles confessed to four additional burglaries this week -- another Rite Aid, two Chevron stores and Happy Trails to Brew.
"While there has not been a spike in crime since the pandemic began, SPD is monitoring crime trends daily," SPD said in a press release. "As always, we count on citizen awareness in spotting crime and now is a time to be even more diligent in keeping an eye out in your neighborhood."
SPD also noted that it's mission-focused method was patterned after a similar program with the LA Police Department, which targets specific areas of criminal activity with a concentrated police presence and a timeline to apprehend those responsible for the crime.
Goals under this method have included reducing vehicle prowling in the South Precinct and decreasing shop lifting incidents at Northtown Mall.
