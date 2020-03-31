SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have recently arrested two men for burglary as the department continues conducting emphasis patrols near businesses affected by guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday afternoon, SPD arrested 43-year-old Jeremy Warfield for burglarizing a businesses currently closed in compliance with Gov. Inslee's recent order.
On March 29 around 3 p.m., officers on Mission Emphasis Patrol saw a man standing on the porch of a business at 1500 W. 3rd Ave. The man, later identified as Warfield, was standing behind a plywood barrier constructed on the stairway, with a "no trespassing" post on the barrier.
Around that same time, a 911 call came in with the caller reporting seeing a man at the business trying to kick the door in. Officers made contact with Warfield, who was then inside the business and attempting to walk towards an exit door, and took him into custody.
Warfield was transported to the Spokane County Jail and booked for second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief. He is a convicted felon with recent convictions of criminal mischief - deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
SPD arrested 36-year-old Leval Delano early Tuesday morning for burglarizing an essential business during its scheduled closed hours.
Around 2 a.m. on March 31, officers were dispatched to a business alarm at 2200 W. Wellesley Ave. Officers noticed a metal roll-up door to the business had been pried open, then saw Delano inside the business with stolen merchandise.
Delano was taken into custody, and officers discovered the alarm system had been destroyed in an apparent attempt to silence it.
Delano was transported to the Spokane County Jail and booked for second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.
SPD says this was the second time in just over a week Delano had been arrested. On March 23, an officer was conducting patrols in northeast Spokane and responded to a business alarm in the area of 3000 N. Division St.
Officers contacted Delano lurking behind the business. There had been no signs of attempted entry into the business at the time, but Delano was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of a domestic violence no contact order.
SPD says Delano is a convicted felon, with recent convictions including second-degree and assault and harassment - threats to kill.
"SPD is continuing to work diligently to protect the people and businesses in our community," the department said. "With the help of vigilant community members and our Mission Emphasis Patrol approach, we are having success in our attempts to minimize commercial burglaries in Spokane."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.