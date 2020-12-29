SPD investigating shooting near Rogers High School

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after people near Wellesley and Pittsburg heard gunshots Tuesday night. 

Spokane Police Officers tell KHQ that they responded after neighbors called in reports of gunshots. 

SPD said they believe it might be a drive-by-shooting but so far they have found no victims.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233. 

